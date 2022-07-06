ENTRIES NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE MARTINE ROTHBLATT SPACE SETTLEMENT IN OUR LIFETIME BUSINESS PLAN COMPETITION FOR 2022
Space Business Plan Contest Will Award $16,000 USD to Top Winner
Dr. Rothblatt’s vision for space settlement explores every facet of our journey beyond Earth... the Space Settlement in Our Lifetime Business Plan Competition will push the same boundaries.”WASHINGTON, D.C., US, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society is pleased to announce the latest Dr. Martine Rothblatt Space Settlement in Our Lifetime Competition, which will award three cash prizes of $16,000, $10,000, and $6,000 USD for the best business plans that reflect Dr. Rothblatt’s vision for space settlement.
— Michelle Hanlon, NSS President
Dr. Rothblatt has been a pioneer in satellite communications, founding the Sirius XM radio network in 1990. She later became the chairwoman and CEO of United Therapeutics, a biotechnology company devoted to prolonging human life. Her trailblazing work in organ replacement has saved countless lives and will be a key technology in creating sustainable communities in space. Her vision for space settlement is vast, encompassing the next century of human migration into space.
“Dr. Rothblatt’s vision for space settlement explores every facet of our ultimate journey beyond Earth,” said Michelle Hanlon, the president of the National Space Society. “She foresees not just the migration of human beings to off-Earth habitats, but the preservation of individual human identities via digital ‘mindfiles’ that can be integrated into new bodies. This kind of thinking really pushes the boundaries of human creativity and innovation. We are confident that her Space Settlement in our Lifetime Business Plan Competition will push the same boundaries.”
For this second competition for 2022, winners will be announced at the society’s annual Space Settlement Summit in Los Angeles on November 10-11, 2022. One representative from each winning team will have their travel expenses covered to attend the conference, and each finalist will receive a cash award.
The Space Settlement in our Lifetime competition is open to anyone, of any age, anywhere (local laws and restrictions may apply). Entrants must create a compelling business plan that will help to enable some aspect or increment of space settlement. See more at spacebizplan.nss.org where informative video presentations by Dr. Rothblatt can be viewed. All business plan submissions should be made in PDF format.
The deadline for submissions is midnight, Pacific Time, on September 1, 2022.
“We hope to see some remarkable new business plans as we have in her previous competition,” said Rod Pyle, Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine, the NSS’s official publication. “Dr. Rothblatt is a true visionary, and her concepts for the future of humanity are truly inspiring. This competition, now in its third iteration, fills me with a sense of hope for our future in space. Thanks again to her for supporting this endeavor, and I encourage anyone with a profound idea for a business that will, in some way, support the future of human communities in space to enter the competition.”
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
