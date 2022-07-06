CORE Gaming Partners with Naztech to Offer Innovative Wireless Chargers & Mobile Power Banks for Gamers
Naztech has a long history of producing premium wireless accessories for gamers and mobile professionals”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming has partnered with wireless technology innovator Naztech to offer innovative wireless chargers and mobile power banks. CORE Gaming offers only top tech for gamers that have been vetted for quality, performance, and style – plus a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
“Naztech has a long history of producing premium wireless accessories for gamers and mobile professionals,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “Partnering with them to offer their products through CORE Gaming was a natural fit for them and for us.”
Based in Valencia, California, Naztech produces compact high-powered chargers, wireless chargers, mobile power banks, Bluetooth keyboards and speakers, charging cables, mounts, and other accessories.
With Naztech’s Wireless Fast Charging Stand gamers can charge their Qi-enabled phones without the hassle of cords. Simply place a phone against the upright pad to charge on contact. Delivering two times the power of standard wireless chargers, this charging stand cuts down total charging time by at least an hour. Includes fast charge wall adapter and cable.
Naztech’s ultra-portable All-In-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C port into a powerhouse workstation connecting laptops or tablets to numerous other devices. The hub provides 4K HDMI Video Output, SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer. It’s compatible with laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and smartphones with USB Type-C ports.
Put a Qi-enabled device onto the Power Pad Wireless Fast Charger and start charging on contact. For Apple or Android, standard or fast-charge, the Adaptive Wireless Charging Technology delivers up to 10W of power for the fastest charge possible. Engineered with advanced safety features to provide short-circuit and overcharge protection.
Engineered with Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, the slim 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is the ultimate backup power source for mobile devices. It can fast-charge compatible devices, such as the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones, from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.
Just in time for the summer travel season and the Fourth of July holiday, visitors to the CORE Gaming online store can use promo code GameOn at checkout to receive 20% off CORE Gaming products purchased through there.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Viper, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Naztech
Naztech is an advance, innovative technology company headquartered in Valencia, California. Naztech specializes in stylish craftsmanship to produce premium wireless accessories. Products include compact high-powered chargers, wireless chargers, mobile power banks, keyboards and speakers, charging cables, mounts, and other accessories. Learn more at www.naztech.com.
