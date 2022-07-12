Submit Release
The Effective New URL Shortener For All Businesses

Simplify your link-sharing process by inviting users to download an app with one link for any device.

WATERTOWN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppURL’s custom URL shortener creates smart URLs with powerful features like deep linking to an app and/or website, customizable link previews, analytics data, and SMS messaging to make sharing and tracking smart links easy and effective for any business.

With no technical implementation required, users can boost conversions with powerful sharing and engagement features that simplify the process from start to finish. Improved management with options for custom link previews will ensure users are directed where they should go. Further integration includes advanced logic to expand phone compatibility, and options for linking to Google Analytics to observe tracking data. Even with all these features, the process is still simple:

1. Create a short, smart URL with the smart URL shortener.
2. Point your new shortened URL to in-app content.
3. AppURL detects the user’s device and directs them to the correct app store.


About AppURL

AppURL is currently trusted by thousands of growing teams with millions of concurrent redirects. Visit appurl.com for in-depth information on all the features - as well as an extensive Q&A for all your concerns, a blog that delivers easy explanations to common inquiries, and the simple steps to get started.

