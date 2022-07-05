Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,975 in the last 365 days.

Westbound I-10 closure set for this weekend (July 8-11) between US 60 and 32nd  Street

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time this weekend while westbound Interstate 10 is closed between US 60 and 32nd Street. Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project  are continuing bridge work. The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m., Friday, July 8, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 11. 

This is another in a series of weekend freeway closures planned this summer as the project continues to progress.

The following ramps also will be closed while westbound I-10 is closed:

  • The westbound US 60 and the southbound State Route 143 ramps to westbound I-10.
  • The westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road to 40th Street. 
  • The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.  

Detours: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue. 

Motorists traveling to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should allow extra travel time and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

###

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here. 

I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

You just read:

Westbound I-10 closure set for this weekend (July 8-11) between US 60 and 32nd  Street

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.