Work to begin July 11 on US 85 near Belfield

BISMARCK, N.D. –Work is scheduled to begin on US Highway 85 near Belfield from Interstate 94 south 2.5 miles to 38th St SW on July 11.

The work on US 85 will include widening, surfacing, and seal coating from the south Interchange of I-94 and US 85 to 4th Ave NE and building a right-hand turn lane at US 85 and 38th St SW. Lighting will also be installed in the area.  

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and where workers are present. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to assist in directing traffic.

The repair is expected to be completed in early September.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matthew Walstad

mjwalstad@nd.gov

