Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,975 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish suspends creel, possession limits at Saratoga Lake

While limits are uncapped, anglers at Saratoga Lake must possess a valid fishing license

6/29/2022 10:09:43 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has temporarily lifted creel and possession limits on game fish at Saratoga Lake, effective immediately. Because of an illegal introduction of yellow perch to the fishery, Game and Fish plans to kill all of the fish in Saratoga Lake using rotenone in September. The chemical treatment is necessary to prevent the spread of yellow perch, as their presence negatively impacts trout fisheries and native fish communities in the North Platte drainage.

“It’s unfortunate that an illegal introduction of yellow perch necessitates a rotenone treatment,” said Alan Osterland, chief of fisheries, “But, we want the public resource — the fish — to be utilized in the best way possible. By temporarily liberalizing regulations, anglers will be able to harvest and possess high numbers of fish they can eat like yellow perch, walleye and rainbow, brown and tiger trout for the summer months leading up to the chemical treatment.”

While limits are uncapped, anglers at Saratoga Lake still must possess a valid fishing license and comply with legal angling methods and tackle. All kept fish should be cleaned, not wasted.

Unlimited creel and possession limits at Saratoga Lake are a temporary measure granted through an emergency rule signed by Gov. Gordon. Emergency regulations remain in place for 120 days, ending on Oct. 26. The department may reverse the regulation at any time.

To learn more about the illegal perch introduction, management actions and rebuilding efforts at Saratoga Lake, a special webpage has been set up. The website will be updated throughout the project.

Anglers are reminded it is illegal to move live fish from one body of water into another in Wyoming. Penalties for illegally stocking fish could be up to $10,000. To submit information regarding the illegal stocking at Saratoga Lake, contact the Stop Poaching Hotline at (1-877-WGFD-TIP). A reward is available and your identity will remain confidential. 

((Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov)))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Game and Fish suspends creel, possession limits at Saratoga Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.