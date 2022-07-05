Game and Fish suspends creel, possession limits at Saratoga Lake

While limits are uncapped, anglers at Saratoga Lake must possess a valid fishing license

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has temporarily lifted creel and possession limits on game fish at Saratoga Lake, effective immediately. Because of an illegal introduction of yellow perch to the fishery, Game and Fish plans to kill all of the fish in Saratoga Lake using rotenone in September. The chemical treatment is necessary to prevent the spread of yellow perch, as their presence negatively impacts trout fisheries and native fish communities in the North Platte drainage.

“It’s unfortunate that an illegal introduction of yellow perch necessitates a rotenone treatment,” said Alan Osterland, chief of fisheries, “But, we want the public resource — the fish — to be utilized in the best way possible. By temporarily liberalizing regulations, anglers will be able to harvest and possess high numbers of fish they can eat like yellow perch, walleye and rainbow, brown and tiger trout for the summer months leading up to the chemical treatment.”

While limits are uncapped, anglers at Saratoga Lake still must possess a valid fishing license and comply with legal angling methods and tackle. All kept fish should be cleaned, not wasted.

Unlimited creel and possession limits at Saratoga Lake are a temporary measure granted through an emergency rule signed by Gov. Gordon. Emergency regulations remain in place for 120 days, ending on Oct. 26. The department may reverse the regulation at any time.

To learn more about the illegal perch introduction, management actions and rebuilding efforts at Saratoga Lake, a special webpage has been set up. The website will be updated throughout the project.

Anglers are reminded it is illegal to move live fish from one body of water into another in Wyoming. Penalties for illegally stocking fish could be up to $10,000. To submit information regarding the illegal stocking at Saratoga Lake, contact the Stop Poaching Hotline at (1-877-WGFD-TIP). A reward is available and your identity will remain confidential.

