New “Get Outside!” podcast episode discusses the harmful effects of illegal fish introductions

7/5/2022 8:56:29 PM

Cheyenne - This month the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s podcast “Get Outside!” discusses how biologists address and respond to illegal fish introductions. These illegal introductions can be highly damaging to the immediate and surrounding ecosystems, expensive to fix, and often fail to achieve the results those who illegally stocked the fish had hoped for. 
 
Listen to 'Get Outside' —  the Game and Fish podcast — with Ray Hageman to learn more about where illegal introductions have occurred in Wyoming and the negative impacts on the surrounding fisheries. 

Listeners can hear Episode 12: Illegal Fish Introductions on Spotify, iTunes, and most other podcast platforms. Subscribe through your favorite way to listen to podcasts to never miss an episode.

“Get Outside!” is a monthly podcast where the department discusses current topics and issues regarding Wyoming’s wildlife so hunters, anglers and others who appreciate the outdoors can get insight into what makes Wyoming wildlife so special. Additional topics covered by “Get Outside!” include raising cool- and warm-water fish, work with native fish, mule deer research and chronic wasting disease. 

 

