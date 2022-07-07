From Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies To Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, U.S. & Europe
A Follow Up To August 31, 2021 Open Letter
Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the U.S. have incredible resources—technological and human expertise—to contribute to peace, prosperity and stability for further progress globally.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Approximately ten months ago, Krishnan Suthanthiran sent an open letter to the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the U.S., seeking a dialogue to avoid costly and disruptive military conflicts causing unimaginable deaths, sufferings and the vast destruction of property. On August 31, 2021, the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit and meeting with U.S. President Biden in Washington, DC, he requested that the leaders focus on using the limited resources of all countries for the good of human health, peace, prosperity and stability for further progress. (To read that letter please click here: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/550208451/an-open-letter-to-the-presidents-of-ukraine-russia-and-usa-from-krishnan-suthanthiran-of-teambest-global-companies.)
However, over the last few months, the world has witnessed the destruction and devastation of military hardware and its impact felt around the globe. The casualties in human life alone are difficult to calculate— the Ukrainian Defense Minister fears tens of thousands have died since the beginning of the invasion. (https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-06-16-22/h_255010f04309b11df83acfffc6a47042) Looking back, what will historians say about 2022? Will they view the invasion of Ukraine as one of the biggest tragedies to be felt globally and one that could have been avoided?
Ukraine, Russia, Europe and the U.S. have incredible resources—technological and human expertise—to contribute to peace, prosperity and stability for further progress globally. World leaders must use their combined wisdom, experience and expertise to end the continuing bloodshed and destruction that has unfolded over the last four months in Ukraine. “Make no mistake: solutions are essential, and urgent. We must take the difficult decisions that will enable us to move forward,” stated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently. (https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/03/1113692)
Over the last two years, Russia and the U.S. have each lost more than one million people to COVID. According to one estimate, more than 20 million people globally may have lost lives and more than 500 million may have been infected and suffered from COVID.
This is a request to all global leaders to join the Best Cure Foundation Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System of establishing a Hub-and-Spoke Model of preventive/primary/Multi-Specialty Medical Centers with express and mobile clinics in Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., Europe and other countries to serve current and future healthcare needs.
An unconditional and immediate ending to the military invasion of Ukraine is necessary both to pave the way for the reconstruction of Ukraine and to begin to alleviate the sufferings worldwide—particularly in Russia, Ukraine and Moldova. An end to the conflict in Ukraine and bringing long-term peace in Europe and around the world should be a goal for all.
