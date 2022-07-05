Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                           

STATION:  BERLIN BARRACKS                   

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/04/22 // APPROXIMATELY 0330 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: US ROUTE 2 IN WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: GRAND LARCENY

 

ACCUSED:   PENDING                                           

 

 

VICTIM: SUNCOMMON SOLAR

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, an individual was seen on surveillance cameras stealing from Sun Common Solar. Items stolen valued at approximately $1,600 in various tools to include drills, impact drivers and cutting implements. The Vermont State Police - Berlin Barracks is requesting the public assist in identifying this suspect. If anyone has information regarding this case they are asked to, please contact VSP - Berlin Barracks.

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

