Berlin Barracks / Grand Larceny

CASE#: 22A3003842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 07/04/22 // APPROXIMATELY 0330 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: US ROUTE 2 IN WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: GRAND LARCENY

ACCUSED: PENDING

VICTIM: SUNCOMMON SOLAR

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, an individual was seen on surveillance cameras stealing from Sun Common Solar. Items stolen valued at approximately $1,600 in various tools to include drills, impact drivers and cutting implements. The Vermont State Police - Berlin Barracks is requesting the public assist in identifying this suspect. If anyone has information regarding this case they are asked to, please contact VSP - Berlin Barracks.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648