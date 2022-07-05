Berlin Barracks / Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
DATE/TIME: 07/04/22 // APPROXIMATELY 0330 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: US ROUTE 2 IN WATERBURY, VT
VIOLATION: GRAND LARCENY
ACCUSED: PENDING
VICTIM: SUNCOMMON SOLAR
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, an individual was seen on surveillance cameras stealing from Sun Common Solar. Items stolen valued at approximately $1,600 in various tools to include drills, impact drivers and cutting implements. The Vermont State Police - Berlin Barracks is requesting the public assist in identifying this suspect. If anyone has information regarding this case they are asked to, please contact VSP - Berlin Barracks.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Middlesex
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT
Fax: 802-229-2648