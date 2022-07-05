Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,968 in the last 365 days.

Deal signed  to develop 300,000ha high-quality rice growing area for export

VIETNAM, July 5 - The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Kiên Giang Province, Lộc Trời Group and MB Bank sign an agreement to develop a 300,000ha area for growing high-quality rice in the province on July 4. — Photo courtesy of Lộc Trời

KIÊN GIANG — The Kiên Giang Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Lộc Trời Group Joint Stock Company and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank) on July 4 signed an agreement to grow high-quality rice on an area of 300,000ha at an estimated investment cost of VNĐ12 trillion (US$513.39 million) in the province.

The department and other provincial agencies will work with Lộc Trời Group to draft annual plans for it.

The land will be granted a planting area code and high-efficiency production models that Lộc Trời uses elsewhere in the Mekong Delta will be adopted here too.

All the rice harvested will be bought by Lộc Trời and its associates for export.

MB Bank will provide credit of up to VNĐ12 trillion for all production activities. The credit agreement is valid until December 31, 2024, after which the parties will decide whether or not to extend it.

Lộc Trời will also consider construction of a modern rice husking and drying mill in Kiên Giang, and build an agricultural information system and an innovation centre together with the province to gradually promote digital transformation in agriculture.

Also at the signing ceremony, Lộc Trời signed a contract to transfer the right to use two rice varieties, OM 18 and OM 5451, to the Kiên Giang Breeding Centre for Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery.

The group will support the centre with training for production, storage and preservation of rice to ensure the quality of seeds delivered to farmers is on par with what it supplies in other localities.

The country’s rice exports were up in both volume and value terms in the first half of the year to 3.5 million tonnes and over $1.7 billion . — VNS

You just read:

Deal signed  to develop 300,000ha high-quality rice growing area for export

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.