Strong Building Permit Growth in Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 6 - Released on July 5, 2022

The Value of Building Permits in Saskatchewan Increased by 38 per cent Year-Over-Year.

The value of Saskatchewan building permits reached $178 million in May 2022, a jump of 38.2 per cent (seasonally-adjusted) compared to May 2021 and an increase of 2.8 per cent (seasonally-adjusted) from April 2022.

"The continued growth in Saskatchewan's building permits is yet one more sign of our economy's strength," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our growing economy, combined with significant private sector investments, are creating jobs and opportunities for the people of our province."

In May 2022, residential building permits grew by 48.2 per cent compared to May 2021 and non-residential permits were up 26.2 per cent during this period.

Saskatchewan has also led the nation in a number of other key economic indicators in recent months. In April 2022, month-to-month retail trade grew by 1.4 per cent and year-over-year wholesale trade increased by 29.4 per cent, both of which were the highest increases among the provinces. In March 2022, year-over-year manufacturing sales rose by 44.6 per cent, the highest increase among the provinces.

