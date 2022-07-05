As the president-elect of the California Judges Association, Judge David Rosenberg of Yolo Superior Court has been appointed as an advisory member of the California Judicial Council for a one-year term.
Jul 5, 2022
You just read:
Yolo Superior Court judge appointed to California Judicial Council
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.