Labfront Commits $100,000 in Women's Health Research Initiative

Labfront's Women's Health Research Initiative aims to support 100 students researching women's health.

Our hope is that our actions can encourage more students--the future scientists, doctors, and professors--to take on women's health as a field of study, and help even the playing field.” — Chris Peng, Labfront CEO

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S.A., July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has severely limited reproductive health care access and its impact will be felt for years to come. As a company that advocates for better health for all, Labfront felt it was its social responsibility to support women’s health, even as a small organization.

Women’s health research is critically underfunded and receives considerably less attention across the health research spectrum. As recent events have shown, this results in research topics affecting women being less likely to be studied, allowing stigma, misinformation, and misunderstanding of women’s health and their bodies to more easily propagate. In fact, a recent editorial in the American Journal of Public Health states that there is more misinformation about abortion than any other medical procedure.

Believing that academic research is a foundation of health care, Labfront contends that this funding disparity is a problem for everyone to try to solve. So, it is taking action with a commitment to support 100 total projects over the next decade– the equivalent of $100K USD. This opportunity is open to all student researchers with projects focusing on women’s health. It is Labfront’s hope that sponsoring academic research that supports women can help create a more equitable future, for people of any sex or gender identity.

For details on how to apply for a free Labfront Advanced Package through the Women’s Health Research Initiative, visit Labfront’s Grants page.



