Northbound I-79 Overnight Lane Closures this Week in Aleppo

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight closure of the northbound I-79 local lane at the traffic crossover in Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, July 6-7 weather permitting.

Overnight closures of the northbound I-79 LOCAL lane at the traffic split just north of the Neville Island Bridge will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night as work enters the next phase. All northbound traffic on I-79 will be required to use the crossed-over EXPRESS lane. Northbound I-79 traffic to Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68) will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound I-79 to Mt. Nebo Road

Continue on northbound I-79 in the EXPRESS lane to the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) off-ramp

Turn left onto Wexford Bayne Road (Route 910)

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79

Take the ramp to Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68)

End detour

The on-ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound I-79 will remain open.

The work is part of the $26.49 million I-79 improvement project. Improvements include four bridge deck replacements, one bridge preservation, milling and resurfacing, preservation work on seven sign structures, installation of five new ITS signs, guide rail improvements, signage updates, and pavement marking installation. Crossovers will occur on I-79 in 2022 and 2023 for bridge deck replacement work. The majority of the project will conclude in the fall of 2023.

The prime contractor is the Joseph B. Fay Company. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects in the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

