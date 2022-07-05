Orange Door Consulting Places John Guastaferro as ED of Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Genesis Inspiration Foundation
Orange Door Consulting (ODC) has placed John Guastaferro, CFRE, as executive director of Hyundai Hope on Wheels and and Genesis Inspiration Foundation (GIF).
“I was entirely impressed with the team at Orange Door,” said Guastaferro. “They provided the background I needed to help me prepare for the interview process and kept me apprised throughout.”LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Door Consulting (ODC) of Los Alamitos, California, orangedoorconsulting.com, specialists in the nonprofit sector since 2005, has successfully placed seasoned nonprofit leader John Guastaferro, CFRE, in the newly minted role of executive director of Orange County-based Hyundai Hope on Wheels (HHOW) and Genesis Inspiration Foundation (GIF). Both are established philanthropic foundations with a history of making a difference in the lives of children.
— John Guastaferro, CFRE
The comprehensive process undertaken by ODC began with a thorough review and evaluation of the nonprofits’ operational strengths and opportunities, extensive interviews with board members, staff, and other constituents, and concluded with a nationwide search that led to presenting Guastaferro.
“John is a dynamic leader, brand strategist, and accomplished executive who brings an impressive background in helping to transform philanthropic enterprises,” said Dana W. White, chief communications officer, Hyundai Motor North America and Hyundai Hope On Wheels and Genesis Inspiration Foundation board member. “His diverse background and leadership abilities will make a positive difference in the lives of children.”
ODC Cofounder and CEO Sarah Neely, MBA, and ODC senior consultants Jodee Flint, Esq. and Jeanne Flint, MBA, completed the search.
“I was entirely impressed with the team at Orange Door,” said Guastaferro. “They provided the background I needed to help me prepare for the interview process and kept me apprised throughout. Far more than a search team, the experts at Orange Door demonstrated strategic knowledge and key insights, which was refreshing to see.”
“We were happy to have applied our proven process for the benefit of the foundations that ended successfully by bringing John aboard as their first executive director,” said Neely.
In his new role, Guastaferro will advance the missions of both foundations while maintaining current successes, driving program growth, developing diversified revenue streams, and building greater community awareness.
Prior to accepting his new role, Guastaferro was the executive director of the Anaheim Community Foundation (ACF) where he led a transformational process to revitalize the foundation’s brand and board, establishing ACF as a trusted hub of philanthropy. He also secured $4 million and launched the ACF Response & Recovery program, which helped marginalized residents impacted by the pandemic.
Guastaferro previously served as vice president of marketing and development for the Anaheim Family YMCA. He is also a board member of Orange County Advisors in Philanthropy and Orange County Grantmakers, and volunteer leader with several professional service organizations.
As an award-winning brand strategist, philanthropic leader, keynote speaker, and author, Guastaferro brings an extensive background in organizational leadership, marketing, fund development, and strategic planning to the post. When he’s not working, he enjoys playing the guitar and performing magic at the Magic Castle in Hollywood.
HHOW is a recognized leader in funding of pediatric cancer research and patient care. Since 1998, HHOW has awarded more than $185 million through more than 1,000 grants to prominent research institutions and pediatric oncology departments around the United States.
GIF was founded in 2018 to support arts education for underserved youth. In its first few years of operation, GIF has made substantial grants to organizations across the country such as Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, AileyCamp (Miami), and ProjectArt (New York City).
More information is available at hyundaihopeonwheels.org and genesisinspirationfoundation.org.
For more information about ODC call 800-735-7313 or via email at info@orangedoorconsulting.com.
Dan Pittman
Dan Pittman & Associates
+1 714-397-1932
dan@pittmanpr.com