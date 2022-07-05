WYDOT to hold STIP meetings in July and August in Laramie, Albany & Carbon Counties

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings this summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties, has meetings scheduled later this month.

The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated every year to make sure it addresses both current and future needs.

District 1’s STIP meeting schedule is as follows:

Laramie County 1 p.m. August 2: A presentation to the Laramie County Commissioners in their Commission room located at 310 W 19th St. in Cheyenne 9 a.m. August 2: A public meeting held at the Wyoming Game and Fish’s Elk room located at 5400 Bishop Ave. in Cheyenne

Albany County 12 p.m. July 12: A public meeting at the WYDOT District Office conference room, located at 3411 S Third Street in Laramie 6 p.m. July 12: A presentation during a virtual work session with the Albany County Commissioners and Laramie City Council. Visit https://cityoflaramie.org/68/City-Council for the Zoom link information

Carbon County 12 p.m. July 20: A public meeting at the WYDOT office conference room located at 301 Airport Road in Rawlins 4:30 p.m. July 20: A presentation during the Carbon County Council of Governments meeting at the Sinclair Rec. Hall, located at 502 Lincoln Ave. in Sinclair.



Please reach out to Andrea Staley for information on how to attend or for a calendar invite. Public comments about current or future construction projects, including project suggestions not included in the STIP, are accepted at each meeting or via email prior to a meeting.