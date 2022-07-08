“Gateway Classic Cars Goes Full Throttle Against Competition in Charlotte, North Carolina Market”
“World’s Largest Classic and Exotic Car Sales Company Strengthens Its Position”
This new facility brings the company’s showroom tally to an impressive 20 in all with a total square footage of almost 916K of climate-controlled venues.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Classic Cars is proud to announce the opening of our newest location in North Carolina. The newest showroom is NOW open to the public. It is Located at 7045 Aviation Blvd NW, Concord, NC, this 36.6k sq. ft. is less than a half-hour drive from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
— GCC
Gateway Classic Cars, a global marketing company of classic and exotic vehicles, continues to strengthen its position as the largest classic and exotic car sales network in the world. We have specialized in selling classic and exotic vehicles for private sellers, collectors, and estates since 1999. We help find a new home for babies of classic enthusiasts, their pride and joy treasure of a vehicle. As the reputable choice, we are most eager to assist fellow classic car enthusiasts around the world with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their dreams. Proof is surpassing over $100 million in sales for 2021. The company projects aggressive growth throughout 2022 and 2023 with six additional showrooms projected, all in various stages of their planning phases.
Gateway Classic Cars celebrates 23rd year in business, having sold over $620 million worth of collector and exotic vehicles. Our world class consignment program is designed to provide a simple, safe program to bring top dollar for any collector’s classic or exotic car with Zero Consignment Fees.
This new facility brings the company’s showroom tally to an impressive 20 in all with a total square footage of almost 916K of climate-controlled venues perfect for car enthusiasts to gather or simply visit and relive memories of yesteryear. This additional showroom increases our nationwide network of thousands of classic and exotic vehicles for sale.
Charlotte, NC is the second-most populous city in the Southeast and the seventh-largest city in the Southern United States. Charlotte has a several nicknames, one being "Queen City" after the German princess of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, who became the Queen Consort of Great Britain and Ireland seven years before the town's incorporation. You will be quick to notice the little crowns on signs all around town as homage to this original nickname. Another being "The Hornet's Nest," dubbed such by British Commander General who was driven out by “hostile residents” during the American Revolutionary War. You will find a hornet nest depicted on every police car and officer's uniform. After independence was won, its third nickname came to be "The City of Churches," having representation of various denominations throughout the city.
Charlotte is the major center of the U.S. motorsports industry. Many in the know acknowledge Nascar's headquarters are in Daytona Beach, Florida, but that Charlotte is its real home. It is where the NASCAR Hall of Fame resides right next to the Nascar office tower. For over three decades the city commemorates the May races at Charlotte Motor Speedway with spectacular events for the whole family. Also, the city’s northeastern suburb hosts the only U.S. Formula One team, Haas F1, and most of the race teams, employees, and drivers are based nearby.
Gateway Classic Cars’ newest location in Charlotte, NC Market is modeled after our existing nineteen showrooms in St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; San Antonio / Austin, TX; Scottsdale, AZ; and Tampa, FL markets with others to soon follow.
The showroom will be open to the public from 9 AM to 5 PM six days a week (Mon-Sat) and will also host our Caffeine & Chrome event on the last Saturday of each month from 9AM to noon.
For updates on all new arrivals, please visit www.gatewayclassiccars.com and “Join Us” to sign up for our email list. Or add/follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
Kenneth Dusman
Gateway Classic Cars
+1 618-589-9984
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other