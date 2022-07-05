Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of a Sprawling Live-Work Compound in Piedmont, Italy in Just 47 Days

Elevated vantage in the Monferrato hills

The luxury property set amongst the rolling Monferrato Hills is pending sale after a successful auction and just 47 days of global exposure.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the Italian live-work compound, Castello di Solonghello, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Ilaria Demartini of Italy Sotheby's International Realty.

Originally listed for €3.4M million, Castello di Solonghello sold via auction on 21 June.

The global exposure generated by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in the 47 days prior to the sale resulted in over 31,700+ website/page views, 1,340+ prospects, and 5 bidders.

"The auction of this one-of-a-kind property proved to be a great success in why our platform works,” stated Ben Podesta, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions EMEA Business Developer. “In just over six weeks, we were able to leverage our database of 800,000+ global contacts, along with Italy Sotheby's International Realty’s deep database, to find a buyer who could see the true potential the property has to offer amongst all its facets.”

The three-building residential and commercial compound is set above the Monferrato hills on 8-plus hectares, with sweeping 360-degree views of the spectacular Piedmont landscape, complete with an updated castle, private villa and former luxury brand jewelry factory.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page.

3 Building Residential & Commercial Complex | Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy