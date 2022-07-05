DNR offers safety tips for paddlers on the Raccoon River

Bridge construction on I-80 over the Raccoon River is creating dangerous conditions for paddlers. Warning signs are posted at some of the river accesses.

Check the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) interactive paddling map at www.iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/ Canoeing-Kayaking/Where-to- Paddle to plan paddling trips and avoid bridge construction areas.

Stay away from strainers and sweepers—wood or branch piles—deadly hazards that can pull a paddler under or pin them underwater. These are usually found on outside river bends where currents are strongest, but can be found anywhere on rivers including at the base of bridge piers.

Iowa DNR offers the following safety tips to paddlers: