Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program Skeet Championships

More than 250 athletes from 28 Iowa teams participated in the 2022 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) Skeet Championships held June 23-26 at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee.

The Des Moines Clay Crushers took home 1st place Women’s Individual and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports took home 1st place Men’s Individual. The top Varsity Squad in skeet was from Pella Christian. Find a complete list of all results online at https://app.sssfonline.com/ nationals/3273.

Men’s Varsity Individual Skeet

Carson Finney, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Mason Walters, PC Eagles Robert Curtis, Pleasant Valley Quinn Glock, Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports Daniel Zunkel, Ballard Clay Bombers Treyton Van Wyk, PC Eagles

Women’s Varsity Individual Skeet

Elizabeth Fuast, Des Moines Clay Crushers Haley Starmer, Pella Shooters Jenna Smith, Mt. Pleasant Panthers Samantha Kelchen, Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports Jaden Rydl, Gilbert Clay Commanders Nikolle Kussatz, PC Eagles

Skeet Varsity Squads

Pella Christian Eagles,569 points Ballard Clay Bombers, 565 points (won by shoot-off) Pleasant Valley, 565 points Ankeny Centennial Jaguars, 564 points Pella Christian Eagles,561 points

Iowa’s SCTP teams that participated in the State Championship are eligible to attend the SCTP National Championships held at the Cardinal Center in Marengo, Ohio, July 5-16.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR Shooting Sports Coordinator at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.