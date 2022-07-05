Submit Release
It’s Back: Sign Up for 2022 Iowa State Park Passport

The Iowa DNR is bringing back the Iowa State Park Passport in 2022 with new prizes and opportunities to enjoy state parks.

Park visitors are encouraged to sign up for the 2022 Iowa State Park Passport and make it a family-friendly challenge to visit and track visits to more than 60 parks and forests featured on the pass.

From July 1 – October 31 2022, visitors can check in for a chance at prizes:

  • First 500 people to 5 check-ins earn $5 off a camping night in a state park or forest!
  • First 75 people to 10 check-ins get a free t-shirt (limited sizes available)
  • Grand prize drawing of a three-night cabin stay at Pine Lake State Park!
  • Monthly drawings (for the months of July, August, September and October) for:
    • 5 prizes of one-year Iowa Outdoors magazine subscriptions per month!
    • 1 gift basket of outdoor goodies and gear from the Iowa DNR, valued at $25 each month

For passport holders who participated in 2021, last year's passport will expire. The 2022 passport offers the opportunity to start over with all new check-ins between July 1 - October 31, 2022 for prize opportunities. Learn more and sign up at: https://explore.traveliowa.com/checkout/311/travel-iowa/1619/iowa-state-park-passport

