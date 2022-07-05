Jay Henges Shooting Range presents Fall Food Plots for Wildlife program July 19

Body

EUREKA, Mo.—To paraphrase a famous line from the 1989 film, Field of Dreams, “If you plant it, they will come.” Hunters and wildlife watchers can create a field on their property that will attract the deer, gamebirds, and wildlife of their dreams. All it takes is some basic knowledge of how to create a viable food plot.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host Fall Food Plots for Wildlife, Tuesday, July 19 from 6-8 p.m. The program is free and open to ages 9 and up.

The guest presenter will be Chris Grellner from the Valley Park Elevator, who will take the mystery out of how, when and what to plant for food plots.

Grellner will cover what to consider when determining a good food plot site, along with the best times of year to prep and seed the site, along with special considerations for planning food plots ahead of fall hunting seasons. Attendees will learn the benefits of each crop option, like rye, clover, oats, wheat, and beans. Grellner will also talk about the importance of testing the soil and what the sample results indicate. Should you use lime or fertilizers? What about overseeding and using clover? These are some of the other topics Grellner will address.

Finally, the presentation will focus on the equipment needed to get the job, and the pros and cons of renting versus buying it. Grellner will also have related products to show. At the conclusion, he will be available for questions and discussion.

Fall Food Plots for Wildlife is a free program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4S4.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

