Senate Bill 1212 Printer's Number 1843

PENNSYLVANIA, July 5 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further providing for malt and brewed beverages manufacturers', distributors' and importing distributors' licenses, for renewal of licenses and temporary provisions for licensees in armed service and for rights of municipalities preserved.