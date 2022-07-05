Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, July 5, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of July 5 will include the following:

Wednesday, July 6 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will join officials from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and the Congaree Golf Club for an announcement about a future PGA Tour event, State House, first floor lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 27, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of June 27, 2022, included:

Tuesday, June 28

9:15 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster voted in the South Carolina Republican Primary Runoff election, Martin Luther King Park, 2300 Greene Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster presented an Order of the Palmetto to Scott Woods, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster visited and presented a framed Gamecock flag flown over the State House to University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Staley, 1051 Blossom Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Samsung 5 Year Celebration event, Samsung, 248 Mawsons Way, Newberry, S.C.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a proclamation ceremony and light reception in honor of the 10th Anniversary of the partnership between the South Carolina National Guard and the Republic of Colombia, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, June 29

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H.3247, Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act, Welcome Center at Shaw-Sumter Farm, 3495 Millgrove Lane, Dalzell, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Thursday, June 30

9:38 AM: Call with a cabinet agency director.

2:00 PM: Emergency Management Preparedness briefing.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a reception for the FBI National Academy SC chapter and law enforcement, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

7:05 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission’s 50 Years of Service Dinner and Forum, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

-###-