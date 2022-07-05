Criminal Defense Attorney in Medford, Oregon Offers Aggressive Criminal Defense for Clients Charged with a Crime
Were you charged with a crime in Medford or Surrounding OR. Areas? Pedemonte Law offers criminal defense representation to clients throughout Southern Oregon.MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pedemonte Law announces its offering of "comprehensive" and "responsive" criminal defense representation to clients in southern Oregon, according to a representative of the firm. Pedemonte Law arranges initial consultations with clients following arrest and booking and then reviews how the police handled these procedures.
"When a defendant has had their civil or Constitutional rights violated, or police fail to follow due process, these issues could be enough to have a case dropped on procedural grounds," says the Pedemonte Law representative. "We help each client determine the best possible strategies for resolving their cases," he continues. "Individuals facing criminal charges in southern Oregon can rely on us to help them uncover their available defense options and guide them through their criminal court proceedings."
Pedemonte Law says that it responds to consultation requests as soon as possible and works quickly to obtain the materials each client needs to start building their defense. The representative explains, "Time is a critical factor in any criminal case, and we are focused on protecting clients' rights while guiding them through complex criminal court proceedings."
The representative further explains, "Oregon law assigns strict penalties for various criminal offenses, and any conviction can impact the defendant's personal and professional life in several ways. We can help clients determine the best defenses available in a criminal case, such as establishing an alibi or exposing discrepancies in the prosecution's evidence. Ultimately, many defendants are not fully aware of the legal options available to them until they have experienced defense counsel handling their cases. While the burden of proving guilt rests on the prosecution, Pedemonte Law reports that their client-focused approach to defense counsel is a leading driving force behind their local reputation for defense representation."
According to its website, the attorneys at Pedemonte Law have cultivated a strong reputation as a leading choice for personal injury representation in southern Oregon. The representative says that the firm helps clients develop uniquely tailored defenses. For example, when a defendant has been wrongfully accused, the prosecution faces the burden of proving the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
However, he also explains that many defendants do not know how to establish their innocence or prove an alibi. Prosecutors may have strong but circumstantial evidence pivoted against the defendant, and the defense counsel can determine the best options for disproving the prosecution's case. "Defense representation is not only beneficial to the client when it comes to meeting the procedural requirements of the criminal court but also for assessing and utilizing all legal defenses available through careful interpretation of the law," the Pedemonte Law representative explains.
Plea Agreements in Southern Oregon
When a conviction is unavoidable and the defendant has committed an offense, defense representation still offers advantages to the defendant. Many first-time offenders in Oregon have opportunities to make plea agreements. In exchange for swift guilty pleas that conserve court resources, prosecutors agree to lower a defendant's sentence, drop specific charges, or mitigate penalties. An experienced defense attorney helps their client determine whether a plea deal would suit their best interests and guides them through all stages of their case proceedings.
Oregon state law also considers a defendant's prior criminal history when sentencing for subsequent offenses. For example, the penalties for violating Oregon's law against driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs increase with multiple convictions within a short time. Therefore, when a defendant faces multiple charges for a single incident, their potential sentence can escalate dramatically. Pedemonte Law provides defense counsel to clients who have been wrongfully charged as well as those with extensive histories in the Oregon criminal justice system.
Pedemonte Law has represented clients facing a wide range of charges, from DUII offenses, traffic violations, and domestic violence to more serious cases involving drug crimes, Measure 11 crimes, and major felonies in southern Oregon. The Pedemonte Law representative says, "Time is a critical factor for anyone recently arrested for a criminal offense, and after booking, they have the opportunity to make phone calls. Individuals charged with criminal conduct in southern Oregon can turn to Pedemonte Law for swift and effective legal representation. We respond to requests for counsel as quickly as possible."
Pedemonte Law is a family-owned criminal defense firm representing clients throughout southern Oregon. Attorneys Garren and Jessica Pedemonte develop client-focused legal strategies to help defendants through the most challenging cases.
Review: "A great guy to have on your side: Having never been on the wrong side of the law before, I found the experience of being charged with a DUII [driving under the influence of intoxicants] very confusing and not a little frightening. I was referred to Garren by a friend who described him as the guy who would fight for you every inch of the way. I wholeheartedly agree with that assessment and would have no hesitation in recommending Garren to others. He was unfailingly reliable, contactable, reassuring, and professional throughout all the complicated procedures I had to go through to answer the charge and get onto the DUII diversion program. He also spent a good deal of time working with my immigration attorney, at no extra charge, on major visa issues that arose as a result of this charge. I am not a US national, and the experience of being confronted by the byzantine complexities of the legal system in this country was downright terrifying. I don't know how I would have managed without Garren's help. I hope to never need a criminal attorney again, but if I do, I know who I'll hire."
Garren Pedemonte
Pedemonte Law
+1 541-772-3080
garren@pedemontelaw.com
