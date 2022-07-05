Submit Release
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on How to Identify Substance Abuse Triggers to Avoid Relapse

Identifying Substance Abuse Triggers

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on how to identify substance abuse triggers to avoid relapse. Many people trying to recover struggle with ignoring their substance abuse triggers and will relapse.

One of the best ways to avoid relapse is to identify their triggers. This can often be associated with a place or feeling, as the person recovering from substance abuse addiction has built a habit of taking their substance of choice in that situation. Many people will feel urges or cravings that can be difficult to ignore but will disappear.

Triggers can typically be categorized into four types consisting of:

• Pattern Triggers: includes any situation, event, or time that would be a normal occasion to use.
• Social Triggers: occurs when being around a specific person or group of people, typically being around those who also abuse drugs.
• Emotional Triggers: having feelings, good and bad, can trigger the desire for substance abuse.
• Withdrawal Triggers: when the body and brain are reacting to the absence of the substance and sending powerful cravings through the body.

When a person recovering from substance abuse can identify their triggers, it can often help them avoid the situation or provide a cognitive awareness of when they may feel the urge to use. People can look at a common list of triggers and see which ones apply to their substance abuse history. Some common triggers people experience include:

• Holidays, vacations, or special occasions
• Sports events
• Being in a casino
• People they have used drugs with in the past
• Someone offering you drugs
• Feeling tired, stressed, or sad
• Weddings, funerals, graduations, or family reunions
• Work stress or accomplishments
• Relationship difficulties
• Memories of trauma

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and evidence-based programs that are effective. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.

William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
email us here

