Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,952 in the last 365 days.

Watch the Wide World of Rubber Ducky Races on Quality's YouTube Channel, Then Race at Silverdale Whaling Days

Save on Summer Systems at Quality Heating

Save on Summer Systems at Quality Heating

Racing Ducks Across America on YouTube

Racing Ducks Across America on YouTube

Watch the Wide World of Rubber Ducky Races on Quality's YouTube Channel and Catch all the Racing Action from River to Stream to Puget Sound, July 31st

We’re proud to continue to support this Silverdale Rotary event that gives back so much to the local community. It is truly a win-win situation for all.”
— Scott H. Park, founder and CEO of Quality Heating
SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Puget Sound's summer weather heats up, the coolest event of the season takes center stage — the annual Rotary International Duck Race at Silverdale’s Whaling Days. Home town heating & cooling leader, Quality Heating & Cooling, is your local pit stop to get your racing ducks in a row and race for one of 64 very cool prizes.

Last year, Quality Heating offered thousands of dollars for qualifying heating, electrical or air conditioning systems like the new ductless Atmosphera Single Zone air conditioner with the revolutionary new R-32 refrigerant. This air conditioning technology is the first of its kind in North America to feature the newest, world-class refrigeration standard.

This year, the winner of the Quality Heating prize will receive $1750.00 as an in-kind contribution toward the purchase of a qualifying high efficiency heating or cooling system or a $650.00 cash donation if the winner is unable to use the $1750.00.

The Quality Heating office at 9960 Silverdale Way (in the Safeway/Rite Aide shopping center) is an official ticket purchase center. One racing duck goes for $5.00, a Quack Pack of 5 ducks is $20.00.

Catch the Wide World of Rubber Ducky Races on YouTube Videos

At the Quality Heating Koalaty YouTube Channel, the greatest Ducky Racing videos are now being featured, gathered from rivers, streams and other waterways around America and across the ocean to Hawaii.

Watch thousands of ducks hit the water and race their way to the finish line. The Quality Rubber Ducky YouTube Channel is pure fun. It can be viewed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK35wcWzZxZBWYQxZ4P5Blg/

Don't forget to “Like" and “Subscribe" to the YouTube Channel to be notified of Rubber Ducky Race results in the future.

Duck Race Tickets Now On Sale. The Big Race is Sunday, July 31.

When you buy a ticket to the big Duck Race, your yellow rubber ducks will float, bob and weave through the choppy waters of Silverdale’s Dyes Inlet. The fastest ducks will win one of 64 great merchant prizes and 12 cash prizes. The grand prize is a three-year lease for a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, or $16,000 cash.

All money raised for the race goes directly to programs that impact the lives of those in need. From feeding homeless children, supporting the Teen Center at the Haselwood Family YMCA, and Stand Up For Kids, to providing scholarships for graduating High School Seniors, dictionaries to 3rd Graders or supporting Corey’s Day at the Farm, the Silverdale Rotary Club supports our youth.

“We’re proud to continue to support this Silverdale Rotary event that gives back so much to the local community," said Scott H. Park, founder and CEO of Quality Heating. "It is truly a win-win situation for all.”

Michael Lawrence
Quality Heating Electrical & Air Conditioning
+1 360-613-5614
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Watch the Wide World of Rubber Ducky Races on Quality's YouTube Channel, Then Race at Silverdale Whaling Days

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.