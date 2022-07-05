Route 30 Pavement Preservation Project to Begin Next Week

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that work will start Monday, July 11, on a project that will resurface 6.7 miles of roadway on Route 30 in Brush Creek and Licking Creek townships, Fulton County.

This project is among the area improvements supported by the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $21.4 million in additional funding to the District 9 region to be allocated by the department and it's local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization partners.



Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin milling and paving prep work that includes cleaning out ditches and a pipe replacement. Once this work is complete, they will begin milling operations which will be followed by the placement of new pavement. This work will take place under daylight flagging operations.



On Friday, July 15, a 20.8-mile detour will be in place through Sunday, July 17, for a pipe replacement. The roadway will be closed between Harrisonville and Breezy Point Road. The signed detour will follow: Route 655 (Pleasant Ridge Road), Route 475 (Waterfall Road), and Route 522 (Great Cove Road).



Work on this $3.9 million project is expected to be completed by October 2022. Work is being completed by Grannas Brothers Stone and Asphalt Co, Inc. of Hollidaysburg. All work is weather dependent.



Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





