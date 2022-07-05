Route 68 Sunflower Road Closure Begins Wednesday in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a portion of Sunflower Road (Route 68) will close to traffic in Rochester Township, Beaver County, beginning Wednesday morning, July 6 weather permitting.

A portion of Route 68 between Apollo Lane and Davidson Drive will close to traffic from 7 a.m. Wednesday continuously through late August as crews conduct drainage improvement work. Additionally, crews will conduct cross pipe repairs, guide rail updates, utility relocation, bridge repairs, boring work, and paving. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Car Detour

South of the Closure

From Route 68, take Deer Lane (Route 1026) eastbound

Turn left onto Pittsburgh Road (Route 1035)

Follow Pittsburgh Road back to Route 68

End detour

North of the Closure

Posted Truck Detour

South of the Closure

Follow Route 68 (Sunflower Road) southbound

Sunflower Road becomes Virginia Avenue (Route 68)

Turn right onto Adams Street (Route 68) and follow to the roundabout

Once in the roundabout, take the first right onto Brighton Avenue toward North 18/North 65

Turn left onto West Madison Street

Turn right onto Delaware Avenue (Route 18)

Merge onto northbound Route 18/65

Turn right onto 13th Street

13th Street becomes Sunflower Road/Marion Road (Route 1022)

Follow Sunflower Road back to Route 68

End detour

North of the Closure

Take Marion Road/Sunflower Road (Route 1022) westbound

Sunflower Road becomes 13th Street

From 13th Street, turn left onto south onto 3rd Avenue (South 18/65)

Take the left hand off ramp to Route 68 toward Beaver/Rochester

Turn left onto West Madison Street

Turn right onto Brighton Avenue and follow to the roundabout

Once in the roundabout, take the East 68 leg onto Adams Street

Turn left onto Virginia Avenue (Route 68)

Virginia Avenue becomes Sunflower Road (Route 68)

End detour

Motorists are advised to use caution. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





