PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 1014, Section 370, over SR 309 (Memorial Highway) Bridge Replacement Project in Dallas Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the SR 1014, Section 370, Bridge Replacement Project over SR 309 (Memorial Highway). This plans display will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing at the Dallas Township municipal building.

The purpose of the project is to provide a sustainable crossing over SR 309 that provides a two-lane bridge, addresses the structural deficiencies, and provides continued access to local residents, businesses, and emergency services.

This project consists of replacing the existing structure with a single span composite prestressed adjacent box beam bridge. Additional proposed work includes approach pavement replacement on SR 1014 and SR 309, rock scour protection, guide rail updates, barrier addition and drainage improvements. The new bridge will provide two 11-foot lanes with 8-foot shoulders for a new roadway width of 30 feet. The new roadway on SR 309 will provide four 11-foot lanes, a 12-foot turning lane, and 5-foot shoulders.

The SR 1014 roadway at the bridge site will be closed to all traffic and detoured during construction and is expected to be closed for no longer than 18 months. Beginning from points east of the bridge, head west on Main Road (T-789) for 0.3 miles towards SR 309 (Memorial Highway). Then at the intersection of Main Road (T-789) and SR 309 (Memorial Highway) turn left onto SR 309 (Memorial Highway) and travel 0.75 miles towards West Center Street (T-846). At the intersection of SR 309 (Memorial Highway) and West Center Street (T-846), turn right onto West Center Street (T-846) and travel 0.25 miles towards North Pioneer Avenue (SR 1043/T-881). At the intersection of West Center Street (T-846) and North Pioneer Avenue (SR 1043/T-881), turn right and travel 0.3 miles towards SR 1014 (Overbrook Avenue). Once at the intersection of North Pioneer Avenue (SR 1043/T-881) and SR 1014 (Overbrook Avenue) the detour ends.

The project is currently in design and is planned to be let in July 2024. Construction work is anticipated to take place from summer 2024 to summer 2026.

The plans display will be held in-person and online. The in-person plans display will be held at the Dallas Township municipal building, 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Dr, Dallas, PA 18612 on July 19 at 6:00 p.m. The digital version of the plans display will be available from July 11, 2022 to June 22, 2022. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Luzerne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 1014 (Overbrook Avenue) Bridge Replacement Project.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Summer Koziel, at skoziel@pa.gov or 570.963.4048.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

