6 Year Old LA Girl Wins Sweet 4th of July Drawing Contest and Pizza for Family

6 year old girl participated in Drawing Contest for 4th of July Party Celebrating Working Parents and won gift cards to dine at North Italia www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Kids attend ice cream party, and enter drawing contest to win the sweetest treats (most creative win gift cards) donuts, pizza, sushi too #asweetdayinla #partyforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good sponsored A Sweet Day in LA; monthly kids party teaching positive values, and rewarding LA's sweetest treats.

Thank you for participating and showing us how you celebrate your mom!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to party for good ...on the 4th of July we created a special kids creative drawing contest for A Sweet Day in LA! Kids brought drawings of their parents at work to win foodie rewards (donuts, pizza, and sushi gift cards)."

Six year old girl drew a picture of mom; who landed a sweet job working at a bakery. Recruiting for Good awarded her gift cards to enjoy dinner and pizza at North Italia with mom and dad.

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Love to travel and see the world for good. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help us generate proceeds to fund our local kids programs and earn rewarding travel to see the world. www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com

