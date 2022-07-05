6 Year Old LA Girl Wins Sweet 4th of July Drawing Contest and Pizza for Family
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to party for good ...on the 4th of July we created a special kids creative drawing contest for A Sweet Day in LA! Kids brought drawings of their parents at work to win foodie rewards (donuts, pizza, and sushi gift cards)."
Six year old girl drew a picture of mom; who landed a sweet job working at a bakery. Recruiting for Good awarded her gift cards to enjoy dinner and pizza at North Italia with mom and dad.
Other