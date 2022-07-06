Dr. Nelson Hendler & Mensana Clinic Diagnostics Changing The Space of Pain Diagnostics with The Pain Validity Test
Nelson Hendler, MD, MS of Mensana Clinic Diagnostics, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Nelson Hendler & Mensana Clinic Diagnostics have developed tests that can change the conversation about pain. What a powerful interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Nelson Hendler, MD, MS of Mensana Clinic Diagnostics for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Nelson Hendler joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Mensana Clinic Diagnostics
Dr Hendler has a BA from Princeton University, cum laude in psychology, He also played varsity lacrosse. He then received an MD and a Masters of Science in Neurophysiology from University of Maryland, School of Medicine. He did his residency training in psychiatry at Johns Hopkins Hospital and was Assistant Professor of Psychiatry & Neurosurgery. In 1978, he started Mensana Clinic which was listed in Business Week as one of the eight best pain treatment centers in the United States. He has published 4 books, 33 medical textbook chapters, and 71 articles in medical journals. He was elected president of the American Academy of Pain Management, & president of the Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Association of America. He has served on non-profit boards, including the Baltimore Zoo, Baltimore Technion,(chairman), & the Princeton Alumni Association of Maryland (President). He has testified before the US Senate on medical issues, for Senator Edward Kennedy, Senator Howard Metzenbaum, and Senator Barbara Mikulski. He has also served on the board of directors of two multi-billion dollar public companies, Columbia Bank, and Lifeco, a holding company which owned a life insurance company & a broker-dealer.
Nelson Hendler joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Nelson Hendler discusses the newest offerings of Mensana Clinic Diagnostics, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Nelson Hendler joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with Nelson Hendler was amazing. The success of Mensana Clinic Diagnostics is a true testament to their team and their people.
Andy Jacob says, "It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Nelson Hendler, MD, MS, Mensana Clinic Diagnostics, A DotCom Magazine Interview