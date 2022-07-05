The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on the Ten Most Common Addictive Drugs Used by Teens
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on the ten most common addictive drugs teens use. It goes over why teens abuse drugs, signs to look for as a parent, and the most used drugs by teens.
Some teens feel pressured to get into drugs by the environment they’re in or the emotions they’re feeling. This can sometimes be difficult for them to go through as they’re aware of some of the risks associated with drug use but may still use them. They may be partaking in drug use for reasons including wanting to fit in with their peers, seeking pleasure, dealing with emotional or physical pain, curiosity or experimentation, or using a performance enhancer for school or sports.
Some signs that parents should look for in their teens for possible drug abuse include:
• Withdrawing from family and friends
• Feeling tired frequently
• Having a depressed mood
• Showing more hostility than usual
• Hanging out with a different crowd
• Not taking care of their grooming
• Not performing well in school
• Absences from classes or entire school days
• Lack of interest in activities they once enjoyed
• Changes in their sleep schedule
• Changes in eating habits
• Relationships with friends and family deteriorating
• Spend time and money getting drugs
The signs can help parents or other adults identify when a teen is abusing drugs. This will allow them to get the help they need before the drug use can heavily affect their lives.
The ten most commonly used drugs by teens include:
• Marijuana
• Prescription amphetamines
• Spice/ K2
• Prescription painkillers
• DXM cough syrup
• Sedatives and tranquilizers
• Hallucinogens
• MDMA (Ecstasy)
• Salvia
• Inhalants
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
