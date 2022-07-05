Property Management Company Westward360 Acquires Cortland Properties
Westward360 announced today that it has acquired the Community Association Management division of Cortland Properties.
This will be our sixth acquisition over the past 12 months and is our second largest to date. We’re excited to invite the Cortland Properties group of professionals over to Westward360.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, a premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today that it has acquired the Community Association Management division of Cortland Properties, a full service real estate and property management company located in Elmwood Park, Illinois.
— Eric Staszczak
The Cortland Properties acquisition will increase the Westward360 managed residential portfolio by more than ten percent overall, adding an estimated $375 million to its already impressive portfolio of managed assets throughout the United States.
“Cortland Properties has a stellar reputation of integrity and reliability that spans more than 25 years. The partnership will continue to round out our presence throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This will be our sixth acquisition over the past 12 months and is our second largest to date. We’re excited to invite the Cortland Properties group of professionals over to Westward360.” - Eric Staszczak, Executive Vice President of Property Management at Westward360.
William P. Samatas, the owner of Cortland Properties, along with his team of community managers and assistant community managers will join Westward360 as part of the acquisition. Westward360 will also maintain Cortland’s current office space located in Elmwood Park, Illinois.
“I am genuinely excited for the opportunity to partner with Westward360. Our industry continues to consolidate, with larger companies having the ability to provide more meaningful and robust technology and service for their customers. The addition of Cortland’s community association managed properties to the Westward360 portfolio will solidify Westward360 as one of the largest property management firms in Illinois. I am confident that this merger of talent and resources will be beneficial to the associations and homeowners who have placed their trust in us for so many years.” - William P. Samatas, Owner of Cortland Properties.
Westward360’s experience and expertise have attracted great talent as well as both out-of-state and international investors. The company will now collectively employ more than 300 full-time employees, serve rental owner clients in 35 states, as well as more than 10 countries, including Ireland, China, India, Canada, Singapore, Norway, Malaysia and Mexico and manage more than $8 billion in assets.
Besides Brent Straitiff, CEO, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Ian Duni, CSO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.
About Westward360
Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.
