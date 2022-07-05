The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on the Link Between Alcohol and Suicide
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on the link between alcohol and suicide. It addresses the question of if alcohol can make someone suicidal.
People may abuse alcohol to avoid their feelings, but it can make people feel their emotions more. This vulnerability can put someone at risk of being suicidal if they are already depressed or thinking of suicide. A study by NIH has shown a strong link between alcohol and suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
Alcohol use disorder has been shown to make some people more likely to commit suicide. About 29% of people who died by suicide had alcohol in their system. This shows an increased risk of suicidal tendencies in people who binge drink.
Sometimes alcohol can be used to suppress someone’s feelings of suicide, and this can often have a negative effect in the long run. Alcohol also has the potential for someone to follow through with their suicidal thoughts, as alcohol can sometimes be associated with “liquid courage.” There is also a correlation between alcohol and risky behaviors, as it can often hinder one’s ability to assess danger properly.
People should seek help from clinics when they or their loved ones are concerned about their behaviors with alcohol or have self-harming behaviors. Some signs to watch out for include:
• Using alcohol to cope with bad feelings or memories
• Abusing alcohol to cope with pain or overwhelming moods
• Getting more depressed with drinking
• Drinking to calm anxieties
• Having a mental disorder and using alcohol to self-medicate
• Having throughs of harming oneself after drinking
Seeking help from a clinic can assist someone in quitting their alcoholism or reducing their suicidal tendencies. In-patient treatment can often get someone the level of care they need to deal with their mental health difficulties and recover.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
People may abuse alcohol to avoid their feelings, but it can make people feel their emotions more. This vulnerability can put someone at risk of being suicidal if they are already depressed or thinking of suicide. A study by NIH has shown a strong link between alcohol and suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
Alcohol use disorder has been shown to make some people more likely to commit suicide. About 29% of people who died by suicide had alcohol in their system. This shows an increased risk of suicidal tendencies in people who binge drink.
Sometimes alcohol can be used to suppress someone’s feelings of suicide, and this can often have a negative effect in the long run. Alcohol also has the potential for someone to follow through with their suicidal thoughts, as alcohol can sometimes be associated with “liquid courage.” There is also a correlation between alcohol and risky behaviors, as it can often hinder one’s ability to assess danger properly.
People should seek help from clinics when they or their loved ones are concerned about their behaviors with alcohol or have self-harming behaviors. Some signs to watch out for include:
• Using alcohol to cope with bad feelings or memories
• Abusing alcohol to cope with pain or overwhelming moods
• Getting more depressed with drinking
• Drinking to calm anxieties
• Having a mental disorder and using alcohol to self-medicate
• Having throughs of harming oneself after drinking
Seeking help from a clinic can assist someone in quitting their alcoholism or reducing their suicidal tendencies. In-patient treatment can often get someone the level of care they need to deal with their mental health difficulties and recover.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
email us here