Virginia Department of Corrections Debuts New Victim Notification Tool

Press Release July 05, 2022

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) Victim Services Unit has debuted its new state-of-the-art notification program for crime victims.

The Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion (NAAVI) is a new, user-friendly, and victim-oriented system, designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates. Users can register online to receive updates via email, text, phone, and/or mail as long as their perpetrator is incarcerated within the VADOC.

Once registered, crime victims can customize their online profile and specify how and when they are notified concerning VADOC inmate status changes.

NAAVI provides notification in English and Spanish and includes inmates who have been sentenced to serve 12 months or more. NAAVI does not notify of status changes for probationers or parolees, or inmates housed in local or regional jails. If the inmate is currently incarcerated in a jail, victims can register for notifications through VINE.

“The new system represents a dramatic move forward for VADOC’s Victim Services Unit as we continue to improve the support and resources we offer to crime victims,” said VADOC’s Victim Services Director Amber Leake. “NAAVI will provide the victims of crime in Virginia the opportunity to access all of the essential post-sentencing services and information they may need.”

Crime victims can voluntarily register online here. More information can be found by visiting the Victim Service page. An introductory video is available on VADOC’s YouTube channel in English and in Spanish.