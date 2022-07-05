Ready. Set. Fish! Trout are headed to Panhandle waters in July

If you're looking for a good excuse to enjoy the sunshine and your favorite drink while soaking a line, look no further. More fish are on their way to the Panhandle in July! Over 6,500 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in July.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Day Rock Pond July 4-8 500 Dismal Lake July 4-8 450 Elsie Lake July 4-8 675 Gene Day Pond July 4-8 1,000 Lower Glidden Lake July 4-8 675 Lucky Friday Pond July 11-15 900 Steam Boat Pond July 11-15 1,000 Elsie Lake July 11-15 675 Lower Glidden Lake July 11-15 675

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.

To purchase a license:

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.