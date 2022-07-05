Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns to Ventura County July 13th
Real Estate Vendors Expo for investors returns to Ventura County on Wednesday night, July 13th.
Meet and greet the finest real estate professionals with products and services invaluable for investors.”OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns July 13th
VENDORS EXPO. Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association announces its "Real Estate Vendors Expo" taking place on Wednesday night, July 13, 2022, at the River Ridge Country Club. The Vendor Expo will be open from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. The Vendors Expo will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 pm (after the completion of our general meeting).
Date: Wednesday night, July 13, 2022, 6:30 to 8:00 pm.
LOCATION. River Ridge Country Club, 2401 W. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036.
PARKING: Parking is free in the parking lot in front of the main clubhouse.
FREE ADMISSION: The Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always free, but reservations are recommended.
RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.VCRealEstateInvestors.com.
VENDOR WANTED: VCREAIA already has plenty of vendors, but there's always room for more. VCREIA is always looking for products or services that would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and Realtors. So if a real estate related company would like to participate as a vendor at the Vendor Expo, please contact VCREIA (805-710-2931).
Lloyd Segal
Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-409-8310
