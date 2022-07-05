Hobbs: ‘The voter registration deadline for the 2022 Primary Election is today!’

PHOENIX – With the 2022 Primary Election just a few weeks away, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wants to remind Arizonans that the deadline to register to vote to participate is July 5.

“The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 2, 2022 Primary Election is today,” Hobbs said. “Arizonans who want to participate need to get their registrations in immediately. It’s also a good time for registered voters to check the status of their registration, to make sure all the information is current.”

Arizonans can register online by 11:59 p.m. or by filling out and returning a paper form. Paper registration forms that are mailed to a County Recorder’s Office must be:

· Postmarked on or before July 5 and received by the County Recorder by 7 p.m. on Election Day; or

· Dated on or before July 5 and received by the County Recorder within five calendar days

Arizonans can access both registration options on Arizona.Vote.

Hobbs added that Arizona has an open Primary Election, so Independent voters and voters not registered with a recognized political party can still participate. Although, there is an additional step.

“These voters will need to reach out to request a ballot for the primary they would like to participate in,” Hobbs said.

Independent voters requesting an early ballot-by-mail, or who are on the Active Early Voting List will need to contact their county recorder to select a primary ballot. They can also make the request at an in-person voting location.

“If you need to register to vote, update your voter registration, or need to contact your county recorder, now is the time to do it,” Hobbs said. “You can find all the tools you need at Arizona.Vote.”

Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election begins on July 6 through July 29, with emergency voting options available in some areas. Election Day is August 2.

