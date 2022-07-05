Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns July 14th
Real Estate Vendors Expo Returns to Los Angeles July 14th
— Susan Hall
The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association's Vendors Expo returns on Thursday night, July 14, 2022, at Iman Cultural Center. The Vendor Expo will be open starting at 6:30 until 8:00 pm. The Vendors Expo will also continue from 9:30 to 10:30 pm (after the completion of our general meeting). There will be forty (40) of vendors with all of the real estate services investors need to become successful investors, including private lenders, title companies, data services, CPA, escrow companies, building suppliers, title insurance, home inspectors, business credit, tax auctions, Realtor services, hard money lenders, Airbnb, mortgage brokers, 1031 exchanges facilitators, contractors, out-of-state investment opportunities, insurance agents, credit repair consultants, staging companies, and much MUCH more! An excellent networking opportunity.
DATE: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 6:30 to 8:00 pm
LOCATION: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Los Angeles 90034 (between National and Palms).
PARKING: Metered and free street parking.
FREE ADMISSION: Remember, LAC-REIA's Vendor Expos (and general meetings) are always FREE.
RSVP. Please RSVP directly at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.
VENDOR WANTED: LAC-REIA already has 40+ vendors, but there's always room for MORE! LAC-REIA is always looking for products or services that would be helpful to real estate investors, members, and Realtors. So if a company or individual would like to be a vendor at our Vendor Expos, please contact us (310-792-6404) or info@LARealEstateInvestors.com.
