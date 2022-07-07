I Am Musicology "Style by Music" Fashion Event Kicks Off 2022 BET Awards Week Celebrating Fashion and Culture
I Am Musicology "Style by Fashion" Panelist Left to Right : (Icon Billingsley, EJ King, Brittney Boston, Winnie Stackz, Karl Kani)
I Am Musicology "Style by Fashion" Panelist Left to Right : (Icon Billingsley, EJ King, Brittney Boston, Winnie Stackz, Karl Kani)
Musicology set the tone for fashion & culture during BET Awards week with Legendary panelist Karl Kani, Winnie Stackz, EJ King and Icontips
The panel featured a heart-to-heart discussion that touched on the journey of entrepreneurship and highlighted the importance of staying true to yourself when gliding through the fashion industry. Karl Kani shares that his name "Kani" was established as a "Yes I can" daily motivational reminder to himself to inspire the cultural as a black designer for people to feel "If he can do it, then I can do it". Stackz emphasized, “The key to the game is to not second guess yourself” as he spoke about his experience working with the Famous Jackson family. Each stylist brought a unique perspective to the dialogue that impacted aspiring creatives through their passed-down knowledge and mutual relationships. Style By Music was very successful due to the efforts of our amazing guest and media partners Revolt, Sheen Magazine and more!
The celebration was held in a downtown Los Angeles venue that had a live band with a remarkable performance by rising music sensation Emi Secrest and Musicology later presented a fashion show showcasing black designers: K Waters Fashion, Chicago Playground, Champagne Champion Generation TYPO. Invigorating is what describes this wonderful production with live sets from DJ ER and Nuf Ced that kept the crowd vibing the whole night.
If you have additional questions or concerns regarding this event please do not hesitate to contact us directly.
For more information, Follow I Am Musicology on IG - @iammusicology tags- #Iammusicology #Stylebymusic for press or media inquiries contact Destiny Good at dgoodpublicity@gmail.com
###
I Am Musicology "Style by Music"
I Am Musicology
iammusicology@gmail.com
Styled By Music (BET Awards 2022) presented by Musicology