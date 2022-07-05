Precisely Space PCBs with New SMPM Bullet Adapter for Blindmate Applications
Amphenol RF expands its microminiature SMPM product series with an additional bullet length to provide more design options for board-to-board applications.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of its high-performance SMPM portfolio with an additional bullet adapter length for increased PCB spacing options. This microminiature product series provides a versatile connectivity solution for board-to-board and cable-to-board designs with reliable electrical performance up to 40 GHz. This new bullet adapter allows for a minimum PCB spacing of 9.75 mm and is ideal for IoT, military and test and measurement applications.
SMPM bullet adapters are machined from beryllium copper with gold plating for high-frequency electrical performance. When used in conjunction with SMPM PCB connectors, this three-piece design is well-suited for blindmate situations. This series is available in straight and right-angle configurations with cable solutions optimized to meet the frequency limits of high-frequency cables, and PCB options with surface mount, through-hole leg or edge mount terminations.
This series is designed for a wide range of precision and miniaturized designs including antennas, handheld radios, military communication systems and instrumentation and measurement equipment.
Learn More: SMPM Product Series Datasheet
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
