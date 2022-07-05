Submit Release
Sweden pledges SEK 70 million to rebuild Ukraine

SWEDEN, July 5 - At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Sweden pledged SEK 70 million in additional special grants for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The conference in Lugano is an important starting point for the efforts to rebuild Ukraine.

“We have now pledged an initial SEK 70 million to help rebuild Ukraine following the horrific destruction caused by Russia’s war. This support can be used for mine clearance, initiatives to improve energy efficiency and regional decision-making,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans.

Sweden is a strong and long-term partner of Ukraine. We provide humanitarian support, macroeconomic support, arms and other defence materiel, and extensive civilian crisis management operations.

Sweden has contributed approximately SEK 4.2 billion to Ukraine since the invasion on 24 February.

