Project to Replace the Greeley Street Bridge in Bear Lake, Warren County to Start Soon

​The project to replace the bridge that carries Greeley Street (Route 4007) over a tributary of Little Brokenstraw in the Borough of Bear Lake, Warren County, is slated to start late this month.

The bridge is located between the intersection with Main Street and the intersection with Happytown Road.

The project will include replacing the existing structure with a new box culvert and a cross pipe.

Work is expected start July 24, 2022, weather permitting, and to be completed by the end of July 2022.

Construction will require a seven-day detour that will be posted using Pine Valley Road (Route 4007), Route 957 and Route 958.

The existing 13-foot structure was built in 1926 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 425 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, of State College, PA will also assist with the project. The contract cost is $420,420, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #



