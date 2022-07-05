Project to Restore Three Bridges Over Interstate 79 in Mercer County to Begin Soon

​Work will begin soon to replace three bridges over Interstate 79 in Jackson and Findley Townships, Mercer County.

Included in the project are the two bridges (Route 2102) which carry Clintonville Road over the northbound and southbound lanes of I-79 in Findley Township, and the bridge (Route 2104) that carries Fox Mine Road over I-79 in Jackson township.

Work on each bridge will be done concurrently and all three will be closed beginning on July 18, 2022, weather permitting.

Work on the Clintonville Road bridges includes the partial removal and replacement of the existing concrete deck and joints. There will be minor concrete repairs to the abutments and piers, as well as new roadway approaches and guiderail updates.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately two months. The 3.6-mile detour route will be posted using Buckley Road, Hartwick Road, and Scrubgrass Road (Route 2104). The Clintonville Road bridges are expected to reopen in mid-October 2022.

The existing spread box beam bridges were built in 1966. Approximately 200 vehicles a day use the bridges, on average. Both structures are rated in fair condition.

The Fox Mine Road bridge work will include repairing the piers and bridge joints, in addition to removing a layer of the deck and repaving it. Minimal roadway approach work will also be done on either side of the structure.

The existing 228-foot bridge was built in 1965 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 200 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The project will require a 7.6-mile detour, which will be posted using North Foster Road (Route 2017) and Route 62. It is expected to be in place for approximately three months. The bridge is expected to reopen in early December 2022.

The contractor is Thornbury, Inc, of West Sunbury, PA. The contract cost is $1,551,150, which is to be paid with 20% state funds and 80% federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

