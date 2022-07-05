Jetfile & ReFocus AI create thousands of dollars per week in productivity gains & additional sales for Jetfile customers
The ReFocus AI platform allows our customers to increase their throughput by surfacing the highest quality submissions in real-time & they have already captured tens of thousands of additional dollars”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jetfile Technologies (Jetfile) today announced a new partnership with ReFocus AI to use their Converge platform to automate the inbound submission qualification process and provide policyholders with a better experience.
— Espen Schaathun, CEO at Jetfile
“The ReFocus AI platform allows our customers to increase their throughput by surfacing the highest quality submissions in real-time,” says Espen Schaathun, CEO at Jetfile. “This is a capability our users have been asking for and they have already captured tens of thousands of additional dollars.”
“Our direct integration with Jetfile allows us to leverage their customer’s existing data to increase sales and productivity,” says Colby Tunick, CEO at ReFocus AI. “Together, we are redefining how MGAs and wholesalers surface and prioritize the highest quality submissions to better serve their customers.”
Some benefits initial customers have reaped include:
- Thousands of dollars per week in new revenue through identifying the highest quality submissions.
- Inbound submissions are now qualified in minutes instead of weeks
- MGAs and wholesalers are saving on average two hours a day per staff member
Jetfile is the one-stop-system for both small and large insurance organizations. The suite contains solutions for Policy Management, Accounting, Claims handling, Policy Issuance, and Document Management. To learn more or get a quote, contact your broker or visit https://jetfiletech.com/.
ReFocus AI is a data-driven sales enablement platform that helps wholesalers and MGAs qualify their inbound submissions and write more profitable business. Learn more at www.ReFocusAI.com.
