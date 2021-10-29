ReFocus AI Joins NVIDIA Inception
“Core to ReFocus is our ability to scale quickly on a company’s proprietary dataset”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReFocus AI today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.
— Colby Tunick, CEO
ReFocus AI is focused on making B2B sales more efficient by grounding sales opportunities in a specific timeframe that they are most likely to convert. By leveraging the latest advances in machine learning, ReFocus AI builds transparent models which help businesses increase their gross revenue over 10%.
“Core to ReFocus is our ability to scale quickly on a company’s proprietary dataset,” says Colby Tunick, CEO at ReFocus. “Joining NVIDIA Inception gives us access to the latest cloud technology, physical hardware, and know-how to continue to wow our customers.”
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About ReFocus AI
ReFocus AI is a data and AI-platform that derives insights from every customer interaction and helps match customers’ wants and needs with suppliers’ products and services at scale. Learn more at www.ReFocusAI.com.
Colby Tunick
ReFocus AI Inc
+1 619-396-7800
colby@refocusai.com