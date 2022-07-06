200th company welcomed by Basel Area Business & Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Basel Area Business & Innovation, a non-profit agency dedicated to growing the dynamic and rich ecosystem in the Basel area, recently celebrated its 200th success story. The agency achieved this milestone by helping LifeMine Therapeutics – a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts in the US – to establish its European headquarters in the Basel area, demonstrating the appeal of this attractive region to large international companies.
Basel Area Business & Innovation was established in 2016 to assist companies settling in the three Swiss cantons of Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt and Jura, which have a combined population of around 600,000 people. Of the 200 companies supported by the agency, 122 are from the life sciences industry, and an increasing number are involved in production and process technology. The vast majority of these companies are also non-Swiss – with 164 originating from other European countries, Asia or the US – highlighting the outstanding ecosystem the Basel area provides to promote business growth. To this end, the agency has helped well-known businesses from various sectors establish a base in the Basel area, including Moderna, BeiGene, Yokogawa, Roivant Sciences, Escientia Life Sciences Group, Biosynex and many more.
This recent mark of achievement follows a record year for Basel Area Business & Innovation, when it has worked alongside 39 companies settling in the region in 2021, as well as supporting the foundation of 76 startups. The agency continues to manage various startup accelerator and incubator programmes, which further establishes the region as a leading innovation hub, and attracts an ever-increasing pool of talent. In fact, Basel has been recognised in its category as the top European City of the Future by fDi Intelligence, a publication of the Financial Times.
WeiQing Zhou, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at LifeMine Therapeutics, commented: «We are very excited to be expanding our operations to Basel, and to establish in an area full of innovative companies. Basel Area Business & Innovation has provided fantastic support, making the process as smooth as we could have hoped.
Christof Kloepper, CEO at Basel Area Business & Innovation, added: «Having LifeMine Therapeutics as our 200th customer is exciting for our team and the region. Another company coming from the Boston area – one of the world’s biggest life sciences hubs – really highlights the opportunities in the Basel area for international biotech companies, and reflects the tremendous growth we have recently seen.»
About Basel Area Business & Innovation
Basel Area Business & Innovation is the investment and innovation promotion agency dedicated to helping companies, institutions and startups find business success in the Basel Area. The organization targets and attracts companies to settle, supports founders of innovative ventures, and drives high growth initiatives in order to establish the region as the Swiss business and innovation hub of the future. The non-profit agency focuses on growing the area’s cutting-edge industries life sciences, healthcare and production technologies and manages the Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area, which houses the organization’s accelerator programs. The agency serves the cantons of Basel-Landschaft, Basel-Stadt and Jura.
