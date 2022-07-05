MARK FOWLER NAMED ACTING INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

(334) 269-3550

With the retirement of Commissioner Jim Ridling, Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Deputy Commissioner Mark Fowler to serve as Acting Insurance Commissioner effective July 1.

A Montgomery native, Fowler has been with the Alabama Department of Insurance since 2013, serving as chief of staff and deputy commissioner.

“I am deeply thankful to Governor Ivey for the opportunity to serve as Acting Insurance Commissioner for the state of Alabama. I am humbled and honored by the confidence and trust she has shown in me with this appointment,” Fowler said.

As deputy commissioner, Fowler helped shepherd more than 30 bills through the Alabama Legislature. In addition to his work representing the department before the Legislature, he served as the department’s liaison to the governor’s office as well as other agencies and outside organizations, managed the public outreach and media department, and handled special assignments for the Commissioner.

Before joining the Insurance Department, Fowler spent 28 years in government, public affairs, and association management at both the state and federal levels, which includes his service as a legislative assistant to the late U.S. Senator Howell Heflin and congressional liaison for Rockwell International, major defense and aerospace company.

Fowler earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communications from Auburn University and a Master of Political Science from Auburn University Montgomery.

“We here at the Department of Insurance will continue do our job for the people of Alabama just as we have all these years under Commissioner Ridling’s leadership,” Fowler said.

“Commissioner Ridling set a high bar for his dedicated service, integrity, grace and transparency during his 13-plus years of public service. He has been the model of what the finest of insurance commissioners should be. I know that during my tenure as Acting Commissioner, I will be guided by the memory of his wisdom, his professionalism and his gentle good humor.”

For more about Mark Fowler, visit his bio here.