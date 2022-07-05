Asperger’s and Unstoppable: Matthew Kenslow Doesn’t Let Labels Limit Him

Juggling the Issues: Living With Asperger's Syndrome is a deeply personal perspective from a bright young mind who refuses to let labels define him or limit him. Matthew Kenslow juggles more than balls and clubs at his motivational speaking engagements. He juggles the challenges — and stigma — that accompany his Asperger’s Syndrome.

In spite of his disability, the talented juggler, pianist and college graduate recently added published author to his list of achievements.

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Kenslow is a pianist, juggler, motivational speaker and college graduate who was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome (part of the autism spectrum) when he was 6 years old. In his thought-provoking book, Juggling the Issues: Living With Asperger's Syndrome, Kenslow takes readers inside what it’s truly like for someone living with the disability.

“My main message that I tell hundreds of people is that I have not given up on my goals,” he wrote in the book’s preface. “I persevere on my aspirations. If I can do that, certainly everybody else can too.”

Told through a series of stories about his personal experiences, Kenslow sheds light on common traits found in those with Asperger’s, such as the way their minds work, their lack of social and conversational skills, and poor eye contact with others, and how those challenges have impacted his everyday life. Simple tasks take longer for Kenslow — like reading or organizing his thoughts — while remembering things like the Periodic Table or the books of the Bible come more easily.

“We find patterns in things, and that is the key,” he wrote. “… what is difficult for me can be a piece of cake for most others, but what is challenging for most others can be two-plus-two for me.”

Juggling the Issues: Living With Asperger's Syndrome is an important read for anyone whose life has been touched by Asperger’s Syndrome. Kenslow’s insights aim to lend understanding, provide inspiration, and encourage readers to put aside differences and embrace the gifts that others have to share with the world.

About the Author

Matthew Kenslow has grown up with a form of autism known as Asperger’s Syndrome. Life has been an adventure as he pieced together all of his surroundings amid both praises and taunts. His mission is to teach others from a firsthand perspective about how autistic people interpret things differently from the rest of the world. He believes God has blessed him with the gifts to juggle, play piano and recall facts about the American presidents, geography, science and mathematics. He juggles at elementary schools and encourages the students to never give up on their passions.

He has earned the Gold Medal of Achievement (which is equivalent to the rank of Eagle Scout) through Royal Rangers, a program he has been in since he was 5. Now, he is giving back to children and teenagers, teaching and mentoring them in a wide set of skills and knowledge. He graduated from Orange Coast College with an Associate of Science degree in Chemistry and with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from Vanguard University of Southern California. He aspires to be a middle school math and science teacher. Currently, he is a student teacher for Enhanced Mathematics at his former middle school, Ensign Intermediate School, seeking to be done by December 2022, and is an employed substitute teacher for NMUSD.

Connect with Kenslow on Instagram (matthew_kenslow), Facebook (JugglingTheIssues) and TikTok (@matthewkenslow). Or subscribe to his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3pjt4Ra47L_pYsS9SPJcmg.